The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rattlers have also dropped four games straight.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: YouTube

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Rattlers allow to opponents.
  • Bethune-Cookman is 4-0 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Rattlers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 217th.
  • The Wildcats put up 72.5 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 83.5 the Rattlers allow.
  • Bethune-Cookman is 3-0 when scoring more than 83.5 points.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison

  • Bethune-Cookman is putting up 98 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 60.1 points per contest.
  • At home, the Wildcats are ceding 11.7 fewer points per game (66) than away from home (77.7).
  • Looking at three-pointers, Bethune-Cookman has played better when playing at home this season, making 8 threes per game with a 29.6% three-point percentage, compared to 3.9 threes per game and a 24.1% three-point percentage in road games.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Chicago State L 55-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/29/2023 @ UCF L 98-54 Addition Financial Arena
12/31/2023 @ Mississippi State L 85-62 Humphrey Coliseum
1/6/2024 Florida A&M - Moore Gymnasium
1/13/2024 Grambling - Moore Gymnasium
1/15/2024 Southern - Moore Gymnasium

