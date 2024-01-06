Saturday's game that pits the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-4) versus the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-10) at Moore Gymnasium should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-59 in favor of Bethune-Cookman, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Wildcats enter this matchup following a 60-58 victory over Mercer on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 70, Florida A&M 59

Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' best win this season came in a 56-48 victory against the Georgia State Panthers on November 22.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bethune-Cookman 2023-24 Best Wins

56-48 on the road over Georgia State (No. 198) on November 22

60-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 230) on December 30

74-72 at home over Iona (No. 245) on November 15

68-63 at home over Jacksonville (No. 275) on November 28

64-57 over Bradley (No. 317) on November 23

Bethune-Cookman Leaders

Chanel Wilson: 13.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (18-for-67)

13.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (18-for-67) Kerrighan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.2 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55)

9.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.2 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55) Kayla Clark: 9.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 55.1 FG%

9.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 55.1 FG% Chanelle McDonald: 9.2 PTS, 51.7 FG%

9.2 PTS, 51.7 FG% O'Mariyah Tucker: 7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +163 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.5 points per game. They're putting up 69.8 points per game to rank 126th in college basketball and are giving up 57.3 per contest to rank 60th in college basketball.

The Wildcats are posting 87.4 points per game this season at home, which is 27.6 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (59.8).

Bethune-Cookman is surrendering 48.6 points per game this season at home, which is 20.2 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (68.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.