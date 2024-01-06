The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-9) face a fellow SWAC opponent, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-4), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Moore Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

Chanel Wilson: 12.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kerrighan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kayla Clark: 9.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Chanelle McDonald: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK O'Mariyah Tucker: 7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Florida A&M Players to Watch

Ahriahna Grizzle: 16.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Nashani Gilbert: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ivet Subirats: 5.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Olivia Delancy: 8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Sydney Hendrix: 4.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

