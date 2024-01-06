2024 NCAA Bracketology: Bethune-Cookman March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we expect Bethune-Cookman to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How Bethune-Cookman ranks
|Record
|SWAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-8
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|292
Bethune-Cookman's best wins
Bethune-Cookman, in its best win of the season, defeated the Florida A&M Rattlers 98-86 on January 6. Against Florida A&M, Zion Harmon led the team by amassing 33 points to go along with six rebounds and eight assists.
Next best wins
- 80-71 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 331/RPI) on December 9
- 79-73 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 332/RPI) on November 20
- 96-82 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on December 1
Bethune-Cookman's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-3
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Bethune-Cookman is facing the 303rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Wildcats' upcoming schedule features 13 games against teams with worse records and two games against teams with records above .500.
- BCU has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Bethune-Cookman's next game
- Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Grambling Tigers
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV Channel: YouTube
