The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Brandon Hagel, take the ice Saturday against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Hagel's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brandon Hagel vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hagel Season Stats Insights

Hagel has averaged 18:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Hagel has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 40 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hagel has a point in 22 of 40 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Hagel has an assist in 17 of 40 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Hagel's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hagel has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hagel Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+23) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 40 Games 5 31 Points 3 11 Goals 2 20 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.