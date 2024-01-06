The Boston Bruins (23-8-6) square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-16-5) at TD Garden on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN. The Bruins lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 in their most recent outing, while the Lightning are coming off a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Over the last 10 games, the Lightning are 6-4-0 while scoring 34 total goals (nine power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 33.3%). They have allowed 29 goals.

Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Lightning vs. Bruins Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Bruins 4, Lightning 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-160)

Bruins (-160) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Lightning vs Bruins Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a record of 19-16-5 this season and are 3-5-8 in overtime contests.

Tampa Bay has earned 15 points (5-1-5) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Lightning recorded just one goal in seven games and they've earned two points (1-6-0) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has two points (0-6-2) in eight games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Lightning have scored three or more goals 23 times, earning 39 points from those matchups (18-2-3).

Tampa Bay has scored a lone power-play goal in 16 games this season and has registered 18 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 12-11-1 (25 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 16 times this season, and earned 18 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 3.25 14th 5th 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.4 25th 17th 30.5 Shots 30.2 20th 25th 32 Shots Allowed 30.6 17th 5th 27.03% Power Play % 29.92% 2nd 3rd 85.51% Penalty Kill % 80.53% 13th

Lightning vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

