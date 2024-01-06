Clay County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Clay County, Florida today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Johns Country Day HS at St. Joseph Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gibbs High School at Oakleaf HS
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
