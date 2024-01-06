The North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) hope to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. North Carolina matchup in this article.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Clemson vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline North Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-3.5) 159.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-3.5) 158.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Clemson vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

Clemson has put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 13 times this season.

North Carolina has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of eight Tar Heels games this year have hit the over.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7500

+7500 Clemson is 33rd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (24th-best).

Oddsmakers have moved the Tigers' national championship odds up from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +7500. Among all teams in the country, that is the fifth-biggest change.

Clemson has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 The Tar Heels' national championship odds have fallen from +2200 at the start of the season to +3000, the 44th-biggest change among all teams.

North Carolina has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

