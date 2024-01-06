In the upcoming matchup versus the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Conor Sheary to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Conor Sheary score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Sheary stats and insights

Sheary has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Sheary has no points on the power play.

Sheary's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 98 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Sheary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Wild 1 0 1 11:06 Away W 4-1 1/2/2024 Jets 0 0 0 8:33 Away L 4-2 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 3:41 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:29 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 7:12 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:08 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 12:17 Away W 7-4 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 0:35 Away W 5-3

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

