How to Watch Creighton vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) are home in Big East action against the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
Creighton vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
- Creighton has a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 60th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars rank 94th.
- The Bluejays record 17.7 more points per game (81.4) than the Friars give up (63.7).
- Creighton is 10-3 when scoring more than 63.7 points.
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
- Providence has put together a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.2% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the country, the Friars rank 294th.
- The Friars put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 66.6 the Bluejays give up to opponents.
- Providence is 11-3 when allowing fewer than 81.4 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Creighton is scoring 89.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 11.7 more points than it is averaging in road games (78).
- The Bluejays are allowing 66 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.7 more points than they're allowing when playing on the road (64.3).
- Creighton is averaging 11.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.6% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (11 threes per game, 37.9% three-point percentage).
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Providence put up 82.9 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged on the road (73.9).
- The Friars gave up fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Providence made fewer triples on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.4%) than at home (37%) as well.
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|L 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 72-67
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|@ Georgetown
|W 77-60
|Capital One Arena
|1/6/2024
|Providence
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|1/9/2024
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/13/2024
|St. John's
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Marquette
|W 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/23/2023
|Butler
|W 85-75
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Seton Hall
|L 61-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|1/10/2024
|@ St. John's
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|1/13/2024
|Xavier
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
