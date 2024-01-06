High school basketball competition in Duval County, Florida is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rockledge High School at Providence School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 6

5:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin Middle-High School at Union County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 6

6:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Lake Butler, FL

Lake Butler, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Atlantic Coast High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6

7:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Stanton College Preparatory School at Fernandina Beach High School