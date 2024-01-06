FGCU vs. North Florida January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ASUN slate includes the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9, 0-0 ASUN) versus the North Florida Ospreys (7-7, 0-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
FGCU vs. North Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
FGCU Players to Watch
- Keeshawn Kellman: 12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Zach Anderson: 11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dallion Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Franco Miller Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cyrus Largie: 5.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
North Florida Players to Watch
- Chaz Lanier: 16.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ametri Moss: 11.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dorian James: 9.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Nate Lliteras: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jah Nze: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
FGCU vs. North Florida Stat Comparison
|FGCU Rank
|FGCU AVG
|North Florida AVG
|North Florida Rank
|311th
|68.1
|Points Scored
|78.4
|105th
|213th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|253rd
|246th
|35.2
|Rebounds
|37.1
|162nd
|141st
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|117th
|182nd
|7.5
|3pt Made
|12.5
|2nd
|283rd
|12.0
|Assists
|13.6
|171st
|165th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11.3
|131st
