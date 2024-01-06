The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) bring a four-game losing streak into a home contest against the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC), who have lost four straight as well. It starts at 4:00 PM ET (on YouTube) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: YouTube

Florida A&M Stats Insights

  • The Rattlers' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents.
  • This season, Florida A&M has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.7% from the field.
  • The Rattlers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 68th.
  • The Rattlers put up an average of 65.1 points per game, nine fewer points than the 74.1 the Wildcats allow.
  • Florida A&M is 1-1 when it scores more than 74.1 points.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Florida A&M scored 60.1 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (57.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Rattlers allowed 11.9 fewer points per game at home (62.6) than away (74.5).
  • At home, Florida A&M made 6.1 triples per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (5.6). Florida A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.6%) than away (31.2%).

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Iowa State L 96-58 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/21/2023 @ UCF L 69-56 Addition Financial Arena
12/30/2023 @ South Carolina L 94-62 Colonial Life Arena
1/6/2024 @ Bethune-Cookman - Moore Gymnasium
1/13/2024 Southern - Al Lawson Center
1/15/2024 Grambling - Al Lawson Center

