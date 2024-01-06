The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) will attempt to break a four-game losing run when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rattlers have also dropped four games straight.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: YouTube

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bethune-Cookman Moneyline Florida A&M Moneyline FanDuel Bethune-Cookman (-4.5) 139.5 -210 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Trends

Florida A&M has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Rattlers have an ATS record of 4-5 when playing as at least 5-point underdogs this season.

Bethune-Cookman has put together a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, five out of the Wildcats' 11 games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.