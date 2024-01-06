How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) travel in AAC action versus the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.
Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, eight percentage points higher than the 41.9% the 49ers allow to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Owls are the 134th ranked rebounding team in the country, the 49ers rank 342nd.
- The Owls put up 82.9 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 63.7 the 49ers allow.
- When Florida Atlantic scores more than 63.7 points, it is 11-2.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.
- The Owls gave up 64.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.5 in road games.
- At home, Florida Atlantic averaged 0.5 more threes per game (10.4) than on the road (9.9). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to on the road (38%).
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Arizona
|W 96-95
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ FGCU
|L 72-68
|Alico Arena
|1/2/2024
|East Carolina
|W 79-64
|FAU Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|1/14/2024
|UAB
|-
|FAU Arena
