The Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) play the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-8.5) 137.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-8.5) 137.5 -410 +315 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has covered nine times in 14 games with a spread this season.

The Owls and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 14 times this season.

Charlotte has covered six times in 12 games with a spread this season.

So far this year, four out of the 49ers' 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), Florida Atlantic is 13th-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 23rd-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Owls have experienced the 37th-biggest change this season, improving from +4000 at the start to +3000.

Florida Atlantic has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

