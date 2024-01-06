2024 NCAA Bracketology: Florida March Madness Odds | January 8
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Florida be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Preseason national championship odds: +6000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000
How Florida ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-4
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|72
Florida's best wins
Florida's best victory of the season came against the Michigan Wolverines, a top 100 team (No. 73), according to the RPI. Florida secured the 106-101 overtime neutral-site win on December 19. Walter Clayton Jr. delivered a team-leading 28 points with five rebounds and two assists in the contest versus Michigan.
Next best wins
- 89-68 at home over Florida State (No. 83/RPI) on November 17
- 86-71 over Pittsburgh (No. 109/RPI) on November 22
- 89-68 at home over Florida A&M (No. 175/RPI) on November 14
- 87-76 over Richmond (No. 187/RPI) on December 9
- 97-72 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 195/RPI) on December 30
Florida's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Florida is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.
- Florida has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).
- According to the RPI, the Gators have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- Florida has drawn the 61st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Gators have 16 games left this season, including eight against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records above .500.
- UF has 16 games remaining this season, including four contests versus Top 25 teams.
Florida's next game
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV Channel: SEC Network
