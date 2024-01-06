2024 NCAA Bracketology: Florida Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Florida and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How Florida ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-5
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|53
Florida's best wins
Florida captured its best win of the season on November 29 by securing a 68-58 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, a top 50 team in the RPI. With 27 points, Aliyah Matharu was the top scorer against Georgia Tech. Second on the team was Leilani Correa, with 16 points.
Next best wins
- 82-65 over Michigan (No. 55/RPI) on December 20
- 83-81 over Columbia (No. 58/RPI) on November 22
- 52-49 over Purdue (No. 72/RPI) on November 20
- 83-69 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 170/RPI) on November 9
- 82-65 at home over North Florida (No. 239/RPI) on November 6
Florida's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Florida is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.
- According to the RPI, the Gators have three Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 13th-most in the nation. But they also have three Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 17th-most.
Schedule insights
- Florida has the 51st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Gators have 14 games remaining on the schedule, with 14 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Florida's upcoming schedule includes one game against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Florida's next game
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Florida Gators
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
