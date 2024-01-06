If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Florida and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Florida ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 0-2 NR NR 53

Florida's best wins

Florida captured its best win of the season on November 29 by securing a 68-58 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, a top 50 team in the RPI. With 27 points, Aliyah Matharu was the top scorer against Georgia Tech. Second on the team was Leilani Correa, with 16 points.

Next best wins

82-65 over Michigan (No. 55/RPI) on December 20

83-81 over Columbia (No. 58/RPI) on November 22

52-49 over Purdue (No. 72/RPI) on November 20

83-69 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 170/RPI) on November 9

82-65 at home over North Florida (No. 239/RPI) on November 6

Florida's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Florida is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Gators have three Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 13th-most in the nation. But they also have three Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 17th-most.

Schedule insights

Florida has the 51st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Gators have 14 games remaining on the schedule, with 14 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Florida's upcoming schedule includes one game against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Florida's next game

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Florida Gators

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Florida Gators Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

