The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida International Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.7% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.

Florida International is 5-5 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 139th.

The Panthers' 77.9 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 62.4 the Gamecocks allow.

Florida International is 5-7 when it scores more than 62.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida International Home & Away Comparison

Florida International averages 84.4 points per game at home, and 75.4 on the road.

The Panthers give up 71.7 points per game at home, and 87.0 away.

Beyond the arc, Florida International knocks down more 3-pointers away (10.0 per game) than at home (9.0), but makes a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (35.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Upcoming Schedule