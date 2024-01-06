The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville State vs. Florida International matchup.

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-6.5) 137.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-5.5) 137.5 -260 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Florida International has covered five times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread three times this year (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Jacksonville State has put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Gamecocks and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 14 times this season.

