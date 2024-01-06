Saturday's game between the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) and No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) going head to head at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has a projected final score of 82-81 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 12:30 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 82, Kentucky 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-1.2)

Florida (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 162.3

Florida has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Kentucky is 8-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Gators are 10-3-0 and the Wildcats are 9-3-0.

Other College Basketball Predictions

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators average 86.3 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 73.7 per outing (249th in college basketball). They have a +164 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Florida ranks first in the nation at 45.2 rebounds per game. That's 10.9 more than the 34.3 its opponents average.

Florida hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) at a 33.7% rate (182nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make while shooting 34.1% from deep.

The Gators average 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (87th in college basketball), and allow 85.2 points per 100 possessions (73rd in college basketball).

Florida loses the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 13.2 (298th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.5.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 17.7 points per game (posting 91.1 points per game, third in college basketball, and conceding 73.4 per contest, 236th in college basketball) and have a +212 scoring differential.

Kentucky grabs 38.3 rebounds per game (106th in college basketball) while allowing 36.5 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

Kentucky makes 10.6 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball) at a 41.6% rate (second-best in college basketball), compared to the 8.4 per game its opponents make, at a 31.2% rate.

Kentucky has come up on top in the turnover battle by 4.8 per game, committing 9.1 (17th in college basketball) while forcing 13.9 (59th in college basketball).

