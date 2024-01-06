Saturday's contest features the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) squaring off at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 82-81 win for Florida according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 82, Kentucky 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-1.2)

Florida (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 162.3

Florida is 6-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Kentucky's 8-4-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Gators are 10-3-0 and the Wildcats are 9-3-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game (scoring 86.3 points per game to rank 12th in college basketball while allowing 73.7 per contest to rank 249th in college basketball) and have a +164 scoring differential overall.

Florida wins the rebound battle by 10.9 boards on average. It records 45.2 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.3 per outing.

Florida hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) at a 33.7% rate (182nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make while shooting 34.1% from deep.

The Gators rank 87th in college basketball with 99.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 73rd in college basketball defensively with 85.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Florida has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 13.2 per game (298th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.5 (226th in college basketball).

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +212 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.7 points per game. They're putting up 91.1 points per game, third in college basketball, and are giving up 73.4 per outing to rank 236th in college basketball.

Kentucky records 38.3 rebounds per game (106th in college basketball) while allowing 36.5 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

Kentucky knocks down 10.6 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents.

Kentucky has committed 4.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.1 (17th in college basketball) while forcing 13.9 (59th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.