The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), who have won four straight. It tips at 12:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Florida has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at first.

The Gators average 86.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats give up.

Florida has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 50.3% from the field, 9.3% higher than the 41% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.

Kentucky has put together a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at third.

The Wildcats' 91.1 points per game are 17.4 more points than the 73.7 the Gators allow to opponents.

When Kentucky allows fewer than 86.3 points, it is 9-1.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida scored 75.9 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 64.9 points per contest.

Defensively the Gators played better at home last season, allowing 67.1 points per game, compared to 69.9 away from home.

In terms of three-pointers, Florida fared better in home games last year, sinking 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 25.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 away.

At home, the Wildcats gave up 64.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 70.9.

At home, Kentucky made 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (5.7). Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than away (33.1%).

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 Michigan W 106-101 Spectrum Center 12/22/2023 Grambling W 96-57 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 12/30/2023 Quinnipiac W 97-72 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/6/2024 Kentucky - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/10/2024 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/13/2024 Arkansas - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule