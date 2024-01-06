The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to continue a six-game win run when they host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Wildcats have won four games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Florida Stats Insights

  • The Gators are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • In games Florida shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at first.
  • The Gators put up 12.9 more points per game (86.3) than the Wildcats allow (73.4).
  • When Florida totals more than 73.4 points, it is 9-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 50.3% from the field, 9.3% higher than the 41% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.
  • Kentucky is 10-0 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at third.
  • The Wildcats put up 17.4 more points per game (91.1) than the Gators give up (73.7).
  • Kentucky is 9-1 when allowing fewer than 86.3 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida scored 75.9 points per game last year at home, which was 11 more points than it averaged in away games (64.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Gators gave up 67.1 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 69.9.
  • Florida drained 7.6 treys per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged in road games (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.
  • At home, the Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 70.9.
  • Kentucky made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Michigan W 106-101 Spectrum Center
12/22/2023 Grambling W 96-57 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
12/30/2023 Quinnipiac W 97-72 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/6/2024 Kentucky - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/10/2024 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/13/2024 Arkansas - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 @ Louisville W 95-76 KFC Yum! Center
12/29/2023 Illinois State W 96-70 Rupp Arena
1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/9/2024 Missouri - Rupp Arena
1/13/2024 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.