How to Watch Florida vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to continue a six-game win run when they host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Wildcats have won four games in a row.
Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Florida Stats Insights
- The Gators are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- In games Florida shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at first.
- The Gators put up 12.9 more points per game (86.3) than the Wildcats allow (73.4).
- When Florida totals more than 73.4 points, it is 9-1.
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 50.3% from the field, 9.3% higher than the 41% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.
- Kentucky is 10-0 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at third.
- The Wildcats put up 17.4 more points per game (91.1) than the Gators give up (73.7).
- Kentucky is 9-1 when allowing fewer than 86.3 points.
Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida scored 75.9 points per game last year at home, which was 11 more points than it averaged in away games (64.9).
- In 2022-23, the Gators gave up 67.1 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 69.9.
- Florida drained 7.6 treys per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged in road games (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.
- At home, the Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 70.9.
- Kentucky made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (33.1%).
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Michigan
|W 106-101
|Spectrum Center
|12/22/2023
|Grambling
|W 96-57
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|12/30/2023
|Quinnipiac
|W 97-72
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/6/2024
|Kentucky
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/13/2024
|Arkansas
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|W 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Louisville
|W 95-76
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/29/2023
|Illinois State
|W 96-70
|Rupp Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/9/2024
|Missouri
|-
|Rupp Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
