The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will try to continue a six-game win run when they host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Wildcats have taken four games in a row.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Florida Stats Insights

  • The Gators are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • Florida has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Gators are the best rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 106th.
  • The Gators record 86.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats allow.
  • Florida has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida averaged 75.9 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.9 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Gators allowed 67.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.9.
  • Florida made 7.6 threes per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged away from home (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Michigan W 106-101 Spectrum Center
12/22/2023 Grambling W 96-57 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
12/30/2023 Quinnipiac W 97-72 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/6/2024 Kentucky - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/10/2024 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/13/2024 Arkansas - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

