Two hot squads square off when the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET. The Gators are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, winners of four in a row.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Kentucky matchup.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Florida vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Florida vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Florida is 5-7-1 ATS this season.

The Gators and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 13 times this season.

Kentucky has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Wildcats games have hit the over nine out of 12 times this year.

Florida Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 Bookmakers rate Florida higher (31st in the country) than the computer rankings do (35th).

The Gators were +7000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

Florida's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.4%.

