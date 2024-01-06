The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) take a six-game winning streak into a home contest against the Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), who have won four straight. It starts at 12:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Florida vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Florida vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Florida has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

A total of nine out of the Gators' 13 games this season have hit the over.

Kentucky is 8-4-0 ATS this year.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total nine out of 12 times this year.

Florida Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 Bookmakers rate Florida higher (31st in the country) than the computer rankings do (35th).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Gators currently have the same odds, going from +7000 at the start of the season to +7000.

Florida's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.4%.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 The Wildcats were +1400 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +1800, which is the 49th-biggest change in the country.

Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.3%.

