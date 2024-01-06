The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) will hope to stop a three-game road losing skid when visiting the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACCN
Florida State Stats Insights

  • The Seminoles' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Hokies have given up to their opponents (42.4%).
  • Florida State has put together a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.4% from the field.
  • The Seminoles are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies sit at 320th.
  • The Seminoles' 76.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 66.1 the Hokies allow.
  • Florida State has put together a 7-4 record in games it scores more than 66.1 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Florida State scored 71.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.5.
  • In 2022-23, the Seminoles allowed 5.2 fewer points per game at home (74.2) than on the road (79.4).
  • Florida State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than on the road (36.5%).

Florida State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Winthrop W 67-61 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/30/2023 Lipscomb L 78-75 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/3/2024 Georgia Tech W 82-71 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/6/2024 Virginia Tech - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/9/2024 Wake Forest - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/13/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion

