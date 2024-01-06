The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) will hope to stop a three-game road losing skid when visiting the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACCN

Florida State Stats Insights

The Seminoles' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Hokies have given up to their opponents (42.4%).

Florida State has put together a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.4% from the field.

The Seminoles are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies sit at 320th.

The Seminoles' 76.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 66.1 the Hokies allow.

Florida State has put together a 7-4 record in games it scores more than 66.1 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Florida State scored 71.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.5.

In 2022-23, the Seminoles allowed 5.2 fewer points per game at home (74.2) than on the road (79.4).

Florida State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than on the road (36.5%).

Florida State Upcoming Schedule