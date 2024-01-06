The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) will hope to end a three-game road losing skid when taking on the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Florida State matchup.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Florida State Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-1.5) 144.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-1.5) 143.5 -113 -106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Florida State has compiled a 6-6-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Seminoles have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Virginia Tech has compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Hokies' 13 games have hit the over.

Florida State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Bookmakers have moved the Seminoles' national championship odds down from +15000 at the start of the season to +25000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the seventh-biggest change.

With odds of +25000, Florida State has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

