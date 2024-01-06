Two hot teams square off when the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET. The Gators are 3.5-point favorites and put their six-game win streak on the line against the Wildcats, winners of four straight. The point total in the matchup is set at 168.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida vs. Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida -3.5 168.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

The Gators have gone 6-6-0 ATS this season.

Kentucky has gone 8-4-0 ATS this year.

Florida has covered less often than Kentucky this year, tallying an ATS record of 6-6-0, as opposed to the 8-4-0 mark of Kentucky.

Florida vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 168.5 % of Games Over 168.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 3 23.1% 86.3 177.4 73.7 147.1 151.6 Kentucky 5 41.7% 91.1 177.4 73.4 147.1 151.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida vs Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Gators put up 86.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats allow.

When Florida totals more than 73.4 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Wildcats' 91.1 points per game are 17.4 more points than the 73.7 the Gators allow.

Kentucky is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when it scores more than 73.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida vs. Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 6-6-0 6-4 10-3-0 Kentucky 8-4-0 1-0 9-3-0

Florida vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Kentucky 10-6 Home Record 14-4 4-7 Away Record 6-3 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.4 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-7-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.