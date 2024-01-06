Florida vs. Kentucky: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 6
The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), winners of four straight. The Wildcats are underdogs by just 1.5 points in the contest, which starts at 12:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The point total in the matchup is set at 169.5.
Florida vs. Kentucky Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Florida
|-1.5
|169.5
Florida Betting Records & Stats
- Florida and its opponents have combined to score more than 169.5 points twice this season (in 13 games).
- Florida has an average total of 160 in its contests this year, 9.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Gators have a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Florida (6-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 46.2% of the time, 20.5% less often than Kentucky (8-4-0) this year.
Florida vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 169.5
|% of Games Over 169.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida
|2
|15.4%
|86.3
|177.4
|73.7
|147.1
|151.6
|Kentucky
|5
|41.7%
|91.1
|177.4
|73.4
|147.1
|151.9
Additional Florida Insights & Trends
- Florida covered 11 times in 19 chances against the spread in conference play last season.
- The Gators record 86.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats give up.
- When Florida scores more than 73.4 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
Florida vs. Kentucky Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida
|6-6-0
|6-4
|10-3-0
|Kentucky
|8-4-0
|2-0
|9-3-0
Florida vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida
|Kentucky
|10-6
|Home Record
|14-4
|4-7
|Away Record
|6-3
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-8-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-3-0
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.4
|64.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.4
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-7-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-3-0
