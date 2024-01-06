The Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgetown vs. DePaul matchup in this article.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Georgetown vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Betting Trends

Georgetown has covered five times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of six out of the Hoyas' 14 games this season have hit the over.

DePaul has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

So far this year, six out of the Blue Demons' 13 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Georgetown Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Bookmakers rate Georgetown much higher (79th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (182nd).

The Hoyas have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +30000 at the start of the season to +30000.

The implied probability of Georgetown winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 DePaul, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks significantly higher (101st in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (236th).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Blue Demons currently have the same odds, going from +100000 at the start of the season to +100000.

Based on its moneyline odds, DePaul has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

