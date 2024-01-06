If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Hillsborough County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wesley Chapel High School at King High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on January 6

12:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

Wesley Chapel, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alonso High School at East Lake High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6

1:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

Wesley Chapel, FL Conference: 7A - District 6

7A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Plant City HS

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6

3:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Plant City, FL

Plant City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Land O' Lakes High School at Plant City HS

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6

3:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

Wesley Chapel, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumner High School at Berkeley Preparatory School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6

6:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

Wesley Chapel, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Leto High School at Wiregrass Ranch High School