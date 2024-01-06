For bracketology insights around Jacksonville and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Jacksonville ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-7 0-2 NR NR 235

Jacksonville's best wins

Jacksonville, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 91-90 on November 25. In the victory against Fairleigh Dickinson, Robert McCray amassed a team-high 25 points. Bryce Workman added 18 points.

Next best wins

74-65 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 334/RPI) on November 24

75-65 at home over UL Monroe (No. 336/RPI) on December 18

81-79 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 348/RPI) on December 2

85-68 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 348/RPI) on November 14

62-48 at home over Campbell (No. 354/RPI) on November 29

Jacksonville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Dolphins are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the third-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Dolphins are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Jacksonville has drawn the 275th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Dolphins have 14 games remaining this season, including 10 versus teams with worse records, and four against teams with records over .500.

Of Jacksonville's 14 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Jacksonville's next game

Matchup: North Florida Ospreys vs. Jacksonville Dolphins

North Florida Ospreys vs. Jacksonville Dolphins Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET Location: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

