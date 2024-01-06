The Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) travel to face the Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

  • The Dolphins have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Hatters have averaged.
  • Jacksonville is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Dolphins are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hatters sit at 179th.
  • The Dolphins' 75.1 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 70.4 the Hatters give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70.4 points, Jacksonville is 8-1.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Jacksonville is averaging 17.8 more points per game at home (84.2) than away (66.4).
  • At home the Dolphins are conceding 55.5 points per game, 30.8 fewer points than they are on the road (86.3).
  • Jacksonville drains more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (27%).

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Purdue L 100-57 Mackey Arena
12/30/2023 Erskine W 79-52 Swisher Gymnasium
1/4/2024 @ FGCU L 80-70 Alico Arena
1/6/2024 @ Stetson - Edmunds Center
1/12/2024 @ North Florida - UNF Arena
1/18/2024 Queens - Swisher Gymnasium

