The Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) travel to face the Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Hatters have averaged.

Jacksonville is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Dolphins are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hatters sit at 179th.

The Dolphins' 75.1 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 70.4 the Hatters give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.4 points, Jacksonville is 8-1.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Jacksonville is averaging 17.8 more points per game at home (84.2) than away (66.4).

At home the Dolphins are conceding 55.5 points per game, 30.8 fewer points than they are on the road (86.3).

Jacksonville drains more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (27%).

