Jacksonville vs. Stetson: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) hope to extend a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Stetson vs. Jacksonville matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Jacksonville vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville vs. Stetson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Stetson Moneyline
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Stetson (-6.5)
|147.5
|-290
|+225
Jacksonville vs. Stetson Betting Trends
- Jacksonville is 5-9-0 ATS this season.
- The Dolphins have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Stetson has compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Hatters' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
