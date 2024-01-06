The Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) hope to extend a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Stetson vs. Jacksonville matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stetson Moneyline Jacksonville Moneyline FanDuel Stetson (-6.5) 147.5 -290 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Betting Trends

Jacksonville is 5-9-0 ATS this season.

The Dolphins have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Stetson has compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Hatters' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

