The Jacksonville Dolphins (8-5, 0-0 ASUN) play a fellow ASUN team, the Stetson Hatters (7-6, 0-0 ASUN), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Edmunds Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Game Information

Jacksonville Players to Watch

Robert McCray: 17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcus Niblack: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Workman: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Stephon Payne III: 6.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Gyasi Powell: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Stetson Players to Watch

Jalen Blackmon: 23.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

23.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Stephan D. Swenson: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Aubin Gateretse: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0 STL, 1.6 BLK Alec Oglesby: 10.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Treyton Thompson: 5.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Stat Comparison

Stetson Rank Stetson AVG Jacksonville AVG Jacksonville Rank 101st 78.5 Points Scored 75.2 179th 149th 69.8 Points Allowed 75.5 288th 167th 37 Rebounds 40.8 40th 163rd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 10.5 82nd 20th 10.1 3pt Made 5.9 308th 63rd 15.9 Assists 11.5 310th 87th 10.6 Turnovers 15 351st

