Coming off a defeat last time out, the Boston Bruins will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (who won their previous game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Bruins attempt to take down the Lightning on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Lightning vs Bruins Additional Info

Lightning vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/20/2023 Lightning Bruins 5-4 (F/OT) TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 136 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 29th in the NHL.

With 130 goals (3.2 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's seventh-best offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Lightning are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 39 27 37 64 56 33 0% Brayden Point 40 17 23 40 17 14 44.8% Victor Hedman 38 6 33 39 32 9 - Steven Stamkos 37 16 22 38 22 7 51.8% Brandon Hagel 40 11 20 31 26 15 45%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 98 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 121 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Bruins have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that span.

Bruins Key Players