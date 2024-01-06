The Boston Bruins (23-8-6) are favored at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-16-5) on Saturday, January 6. The Bruins are -160 on the moneyline to win over the Lightning (+135) in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN.

Lightning vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Lightning vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Bruins Betting Trends

In 18 of 37 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Bruins are 18-13 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Lightning have been made the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.

Boston is 13-6 (victorious in 68.4% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Tampa Bay's moneyline odds have been +135 or longer in two games this season, and it won both.

Lightning Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Nikita Kucherov 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (-118) 3.5 (-143) Brandon Hagel 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-125) 2.5 (+145) Brayden Point 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-222) 2.5 (-125)

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 4-6 6-4-0 5.9 3.40 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.40 3.10 11 40.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 4-4-2 6.4 3.40 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.40 2.90 9 33.3% Record as ML Favorite 5-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4

