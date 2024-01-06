Player prop bet options for David Pastrnak, Nikita Kucherov and others are available when the Boston Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Lightning vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

Kucherov's 27 goals and 37 assists in 39 games for Tampa Bay add up to 64 total points on the season.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Jan. 4 0 1 1 2 at Jets Jan. 2 1 1 2 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 31 1 1 2 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 30 1 0 1 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 27 1 0 1 6

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Brayden Point has scored 40 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has 17 goals and 23 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Jan. 4 0 0 0 2 at Jets Jan. 2 0 1 1 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 31 1 0 1 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman is among the leading scorers on the team with 39 total points (six goals and 33 assists).

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Jan. 4 1 0 1 1 at Jets Jan. 2 0 2 2 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 31 0 2 2 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 30 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Dec. 27 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

1.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

One of Boston's most productive offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) and plays an average of 19:45 per game.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Jan. 4 1 2 3 7 at Blue Jackets Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 31 0 2 2 4 vs. Devils Dec. 30 2 1 3 6 at Sabres Dec. 27 0 1 1 3

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Brad Marchand has 15 goals and 20 assists to total 35 points (0.9 per game).

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Jan. 4 2 0 2 4 at Blue Jackets Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Devils Dec. 30 0 2 2 0 at Sabres Dec. 27 0 2 2 2

