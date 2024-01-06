Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Bruins on January 6, 2024
Player prop bet options for David Pastrnak, Nikita Kucherov and others are available when the Boston Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Lightning vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lightning vs. Bruins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
Kucherov's 27 goals and 37 assists in 39 games for Tampa Bay add up to 64 total points on the season.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 31
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|6
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Brayden Point has scored 40 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has 17 goals and 23 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
Victor Hedman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman is among the leading scorers on the team with 39 total points (six goals and 33 assists).
Hedman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Jan. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Jan. 2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|0
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
One of Boston's most productive offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) and plays an average of 19:45 per game.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Jan. 4
|1
|2
|3
|7
|at Blue Jackets
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|2
|1
|3
|6
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Brad Marchand has 15 goals and 20 assists to total 35 points (0.9 per game).
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Jan. 4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|0
|2
|2
|2
