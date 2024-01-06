Will Luke Glendening Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 6?
Will Luke Glendening find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Glendening stats and insights
- Glendening has scored in five of 40 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (zero shots).
- Glendening has no points on the power play.
- He has a 23.8% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Glendening recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:53
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|7:25
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|11:22
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Away
|W 7-4
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
