Miami-Dade County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Miami-Dade County, Florida today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Dade High School at Gulf Coast High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Mater Lakes Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Worth High School at Christopher Columbus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Senior High School at Lely High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
