The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning run when they host the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Hurricanes have won four games in a row.

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: Univision
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

  • The Hurricanes have shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 42% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.
  • Miami (FL) has put together an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42% from the field.
  • The Hurricanes are the 118th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demon Deacons sit at 317th.
  • The Hurricanes score an average of 85.5 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 68.7 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.7 points, Miami (FL) is 10-1.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Miami (FL) scored 8.2 more points per game at home (83.4) than on the road (75.2).
  • The Hurricanes conceded 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 69 away.
  • Miami (FL) knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Stonehill W 97-59 Watsco Center
12/29/2023 North Florida W 95-55 Watsco Center
1/3/2024 Clemson W 95-82 Watsco Center
1/6/2024 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1/10/2024 Louisville - Watsco Center
1/13/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

