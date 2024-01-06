The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning run when they host the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Hurricanes have won four games in a row.

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: Univision

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes have shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 42% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.

Miami (FL) has put together an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 118th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demon Deacons sit at 317th.

The Hurricanes score an average of 85.5 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 68.7 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.7 points, Miami (FL) is 10-1.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Miami (FL) scored 8.2 more points per game at home (83.4) than on the road (75.2).

The Hurricanes conceded 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 69 away.

Miami (FL) knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).

