A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) host the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET. The Demon Deacons are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, winners of four in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: The CW

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline BetMGM Wake Forest (-4.5) 159.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wake Forest (-4.5) 159.5 -194 +160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Hurricanes have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Wake Forest has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

So far this season, seven out of the Demon Deacons' 13 games have hit the over.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 The Hurricanes have experienced the 29th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +5000.

Miami (FL) has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

