Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) host the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET. The Demon Deacons are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, winners of four in a row.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: The CW
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wake Forest (-4.5)
|159.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Wake Forest (-4.5)
|159.5
|-194
|+160
Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Hurricanes have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- Wake Forest has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- So far this season, seven out of the Demon Deacons' 13 games have hit the over.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- The Hurricanes have experienced the 29th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +5000.
- Miami (FL) has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
