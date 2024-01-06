If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Miami (FL) and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +3500

+3500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +5000

How Miami (FL) ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 2-1 30 36 29

Miami (FL)'s best wins

Miami (FL) notched its best win of the season on January 3, when it beat the Clemson Tigers, who rank No. 16 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 95-82. Against Clemson, Nijel Pack led the team by dropping 25 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

79-68 over Georgia (No. 28/RPI) on November 17

91-83 over Kansas State (No. 68/RPI) on November 19

88-72 at home over UCF (No. 115/RPI) on November 10

62-49 at home over Notre Dame (No. 158/RPI) on December 2

84-77 at home over La Salle (No. 198/RPI) on December 16

Miami (FL)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, Miami (FL) has two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 12th-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 40th-most.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Miami (FL) faces the 98th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Hurricanes have 15 games left against teams above .500. They have 12 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Reviewing Miami's upcoming schedule, it has four games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Miami (FL)'s next game

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville Cardinals

Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville Cardinals Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network

