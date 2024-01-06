How to Watch North Florida vs. FGCU on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) will attempt to snap a seven-game road losing skid at the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
North Florida vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Jacksonville vs Stetson (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Lipscomb vs Bellarmine (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Queens vs Kennesaw State (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
North Florida Stats Insights
- The Ospreys' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Eagles have given up to their opponents (43.9%).
- North Florida has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Ospreys are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 128th.
- The Ospreys score an average of 76.6 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 71.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.8 points, North Florida is 5-5.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
North Florida Home & Away Comparison
- North Florida scores 82.9 points per game at home, and 70.4 on the road.
- In 2023-24 the Ospreys are allowing 18.2 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (84.3).
- At home, North Florida makes 12.8 3-pointers per game, 0.8 more than it averages on the road (12). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.1%) than on the road (34%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 78-60
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 95-55
|Watsco Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Stetson
|L 75-74
|Edmunds Center
|1/6/2024
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
|1/12/2024
|Jacksonville
|-
|UNF Arena
|1/18/2024
|Kennesaw State
|-
|UNF Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.