Saturday's contest between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-4) and North Florida Ospreys (6-9) going head to head at UNF Arena has a projected final score of 73-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of FGCU, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Ospreys are coming off of a 61-57 loss to Stetson in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Florida vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Florida vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 73, North Florida 58

Other ASUN Predictions

North Florida Schedule Analysis

The Ospreys beat the No. 289-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Coppin State Eagles, 49-43, on December 4, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Ospreys have four losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, North Florida is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most losses.

North Florida has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

49-43 on the road over Coppin State (No. 289) on December 4

55-49 at home over Winthrop (No. 302) on December 20

76-71 at home over Florida A&M (No. 305) on December 29

North Florida Leaders

Kaila Rougier: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (23-for-80)

11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (23-for-80) Jayla Adams: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (20-for-59)

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (20-for-59) Emma Broermann: 8.7 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.7 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Lyric Swann: 11.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (33-for-95)

11.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (33-for-95) Selma Eklund: 7.3 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys have a +18 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 68.6 points per game to rank 138th in college basketball and are giving up 67.4 per outing to rank 254th in college basketball.

The Ospreys are posting 78.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 19.3 more points than they're averaging in away games (59.6).

North Florida is giving up 60.9 points per game this season at home, which is 12.2 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (73.1).

In their last 10 games, the Ospreys have been racking up 66.3 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 68.6 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.