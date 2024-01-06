Saturday's ASUN schedule includes the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9, 0-0 ASUN) versus the North Florida Ospreys (7-7, 0-0 ASUN), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. FGCU Game Information

North Florida Players to Watch

  • Chaz Lanier: 16.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ametri Moss: 11.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Dorian James: 9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Nate Lliteras: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jah Nze: 8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

FGCU Players to Watch

  • Keeshawn Kellman: 12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Zach Anderson: 11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dallion Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Franco Miller Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cyrus Largie: 5.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

North Florida vs. FGCU Stat Comparison

FGCU Rank FGCU AVG North Florida AVG North Florida Rank
311th 68.1 Points Scored 78.4 105th
213th 72.1 Points Allowed 73.8 253rd
246th 35.2 Rebounds 37.1 162nd
141st 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.9 117th
182nd 7.5 3pt Made 12.5 2nd
283rd 12 Assists 13.6 171st
165th 11.6 Turnovers 11.3 131st

