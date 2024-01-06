The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) will host the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: FOX

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Indiana Moneyline FanDuel Ohio State (-1.5) 149.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Ohio State has covered five times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 14 times this season.

Indiana has put together a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Hoosiers games have hit the over eight out of 14 times this year.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6500

+6500 Ohio State is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (30th in college basketball) than its computer ranking (33rd).

The Buckeyes' national championship odds have jumped from +7000 at the start of the season to +6500, the 46th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Ohio State winning the national championship, based on its +6500 moneyline odds, is 1.5%.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +18000

+18000 Indiana, based on its national championship odds (+18000), ranks much higher (61st in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (111th).

The Hoosiers' national championship odds have fallen from +5500 at the beginning of the season to +18000, the fifth-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Indiana has a 0.6% chance of winning the national championship.

