A pair of streaking squads square off when the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. The Aztecs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, victors in three in a row.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. UNLV matchup in this article.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: CBS

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline UNLV Moneyline BetMGM San Diego State (-9.5) 139.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Diego State (-9.5) 140.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

San Diego State vs. UNLV Betting Trends

San Diego State is 5-7-0 ATS this season.

A total of seven out of the Aztecs' 12 games this season have hit the over.

UNLV has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Rebels' 10 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), San Diego State is 31st in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 25th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Aztecs' national championship odds have jumped from +8000 at the start of the season to +7000, the 37th-biggest change among all teams.

San Diego State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.4%.

UNLV Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 The Rebels were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

The implied probability of UNLV winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.